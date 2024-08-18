🔴 Bridge closes for motor failure

🔴 There is no timeline for repairs, mayor says

🔴 County says best case scenario is it closes for several weeks

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A major bridge down the shore will likely remain closed for the rest of the summer, causing headaches for locals and shoobies alike.

The Middle Thorofare Bridge, or Two Mile Bridge, closed late Saturday morning for a motor failure.

It's stuck in the open position and will remain closed to vehicles, bicycles, and foot traffic. Boats will be able to use the waterway, according to Cape May County officials.

Tests found that the motor didn't work and could not be repaired.

The county is now looking both domestically and overseas for a replacement drive shaft motor that officials say is highly specialized.

No one can use the bridge connecting Wildwood Crest/Diamond Beach in Lower Township to Cape May until it's repaired.

The "best-case scenario" is that it will take several weeks to get a replacement motor and make the repairs, according to the county.

Cape May County has spent at least $2.5 million since 2019 making repairs to the 85-year-old bridge. More repairs are planned for later this year, according to a report from the county Bridge Commission.

