WILDWOOD CREST — Closed in the fall of 2021, a massive motel along the beach may be ready to take reservations for next summer as soon as fall of 2022.

You can now refer to the Oceanview Motel as Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, following a $10 million purchase of the property by hotel management company Madison Resorts.

"We were able to jump in, to try to save a truly iconic property," Daniel Alicea, founder of Madison Resorts, told New Jersey 101.5.

Alicea said the purchase wasn't only a smart business move; there's a personal connection. His wife was born and raised in Wildwood Crest, and her parents still live there.

Built in 1964, the Oceanview was once the largest motel in the Wildwoods. A number of its features, from the lobby to the large blast-off roof, represent the "doo-wop era" of the island that advocates have been working to preserve.

Before Alicea stepped in, plans were to have the motel demolished to make room for condos — a common path for many hotels and motels in the Wildwoods over the years.

"Based on our conversations with the new owners, Madison Resort Wildwood Crest will be a Doo Wop showplace and will prove, once again, that today's discerning traveler wants to visit historic destinations that are incredibly unique, and not just another beige box," said Doo-Wop Preservation League President John Donio.

According to Alicea, the entire property will undergo a modernization, at a price tag of $12 million, but will still have the "look and feel of something you would have seen in the 1950s, 1960s."

The plan is to welcome guests for Memorial Day Weekend 2023. Alicea expects that guests will be able to begin making reservations around Thanksgiving of this year.

As part of phase one of the renovations, guests can expect 108 fully renovated rooms, a new lobby/reception area, a lounge area with firepits, and a pool area with cabanas. The restaurant that had been located right off the beach, when Oceaview was up and running, will be relocated off the lobby and feature both indoor and outdoor dining options, Alicea said.

Future plans call for the addition of a wedding venue that will seat up to 250 people, with unobstructed views of the beach.

