How do I get tickets to see Donald Trump in Wildwood, NJ?

WILDWOOD — Upwards of 40,000 people could be at Donald Trump’s campaign rally on May 11.

After getting approval from Wildwood City Commissioners for the event, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ, Trump's state campaign chairman, made it official with an announcement Wednesday that the former president will return to the site of one of his biggest 2020 campaign events.

"This is reliving history. It's going to be a wonderful time. It's going to be exciting. He's going to be coming to the Wildwood Boardwalk and beach. And I know the beach in Wildwood is huge. We're going to have tens of thousands of people," Van Drew told Bill Spadea during his show Wednesday on New Jersey 101.5.

Mayor Ernie Troiano, a Republican, said the rally will be held in the same area as the Barefoot Country Music Festival between Schellenger and Spicer avenues. The area has a capacity of 40,000 but the number of attendees depends on how many tickets the Trump campaign makes available.

Trump supporte tows a sign in Wildwood Trump supporter tows a sign in Wildwood (Michael Symons , Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

How many tickets can you get to the rally?

Two tickets per person to the event can be reserved on the Trump campaign website. Trump's 2020 event at the Civic Center had the most registrations for any event during the campaign.

It will be a busy day for Wildwood. A check of the city's tourism website event calendar shows the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse 150th anniversary celebration, a cheer competition, the Spring Wildwood Kustom Hot Rod and Muscle Car Show, and the Wildwoods Spring Fling Festival all scheduled for May 11.

According to the mayor, it won't be a problem.

"We handle a lot of people on a lot of events. We're very good at doing that. Just on a given night on the boardwalk you got a quarter of a million people. It's not a stretch for us to handle these kinds of crowds. We're used to large crowds," Troiano told New Jersey 101.5.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, listens as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Jan. 2020 in Wildwood Rep. Jeff Van Drew, listens as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Jan. 2020 in Wildwood (AP Photo/Mel Evans) loading...

An area to "bitch and complain" about Trump

The mayor is looking forward to Trump's visit to what he calls "strong, Republican Trump territory." But he expects those who do not support Trump to show up, and says city will also be ready for that.

"I just tell people, 'I don't tell you how to vote. I don't tell you who you have to like and don't like.' We have the opportunity to host an event that will bring a lot of people to our community, boost the economy. If you don't like him, that's fine. Don't show up, if you like him, show up." Troiano said.

Troiano makes no secret of how he feels about Trump.

"I know four years ago it was a whole lot better than it is now. In the concrete business I can tell you the fuel costs, I could tell you about things that increased dramatically over the last four years," Troiano said. "If you want to come bitch and complain there'll be an area for you to do that."

