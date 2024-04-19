Marlboro, NJ schools get another threat, start of classes delayed

🚨 A threat was made via email at Marlboro public schools

🚨 The Trenton school district central office was also threatened in the email

🚨 Both districts were threatened on Thursday

It's deja vu all over again as the start of classes in Marlboro are delayed by two hours and the Trenton school district's administration office is evacuated for the second day in a row.

Marlboro police in a post on their Facebook page reported a threat received via email. A search is being conducted at each location threatened. The nature of the threat was not disclosed by the department.

A threat received Thursday morning by a staff member at Marlboro Memorial Middle School against the school led to a two-hour delay that was upgraded to a cancellation. The threat also mentioned threats to the Trenton School District administration office and Riverview Plaza on Route 29.

Searches by law enforcement at all four locations determined there was no threat.

Classes in Marlboro were scheduled to resume on a regular schedule Friday.

Second threat in Trenton

Trenton public schools on their X account said the school district's central office on Clinton Ave was evacuated with bomb detection dogs searching the building. Staff is again instructed to report to a nearby school.

Copycat threat?

Marlboro Mayor Jonathan Hornik told New Jersey 101.5 he believes the Friday threat is a copycat situation.

"We got a notice late. So you have a choice when you get a notice late. Ignore it or just kick into gear. So we we kicked into gear quickly per our protocol. We're gonna do we have to do clear it, assuming it's going to be clear, and the kids will be picked up in two hours," Hornik said.

Hornik said the Trenton locations were mentioned in Friday's email.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Cutest pets in New Jersey — 2024 edition New Jersey 101.5 and PetCenter Old Bridge are looking for the Garden State's cutest pet in New Jersey! We received HUNDREDS of entries before we randomly selected our winner. Below are just SOME of the CUTEST critters that our listeners share their homes and lives with. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant