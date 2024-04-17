‘She molested my daughter in school!’ Mom blasts NJ district at meeting

🔴 Parents of a 13-year-old say she was assaulted by a teacher in the hallway

🔴 Marlboro police were notified the same day and are investigating

🔴 The teacher in question has since resigned her position

MARLBORO — An angry mother and father on Tuesday publicly accused a Marlboro middle school teacher of sexually assaulting their daughter in a school hallway on video.

The parents, who identified themselves before they spoke during the Board of Education meeting's public comment portion, named the teacher who they say sexually abused their daughter in a hallway of the Marlboro Memorial Middle School on March 13.

The incident was caught on video, according to the girl's mother, although she did not share any details.

The teacher no longer works at the school and submitted her resignation.

Authorities have not announced any criminal charges but township police are investigating, the township mayor said Wednesday.

"You as a board elected by the community failed my daughter," the mother said during the meeting at the middle school. "You failed to establish mechanisms to prevent abuse, to prevent the atrocity that happened down that hallway to my 13-year-old daughter. You let this predator in our school. No denying. She's on video."

The mother, who said she has spoken to investigators and the state child welfare agents, said another teacher, who she described as "an angel," also witnessed the event.

The mother said the teacher had been in communication with her daughter via "sexualized content" text messages.

Police Capt. Stephen J. Levy told New Jersey 101.5 that the incident was reported by school administrators on March 13 and is under investigation. Because no charges have been filed, New Jersey 101.5 is not naming the teacher. We also are not identifying the parents in order to protect the privacy of a minor who may have been a victim of a crime.

The mother said district employees told her that the teacher had been moved from school to school because of "a history of problems" that included sexualized conversations with students, bullying peers, intimidation and misconduct.

The mother said that after the incident, her daughter had to return to the teacher's classroom, where she was "tormented."

"My daughter will never be the same," she said.

ALSO READ: 11 students and two drivers injured in crash in Manchester

Marlboro school district Marlboro school district (Canva) loading...

Parents say letter from lawyer blamed them

The mother said a letter from district attorney Marc Zitomer suggested that the parents were at fault.

Zitomer, however, apologized and said his letter was not intended to blame the teen's parents.

"There was no prior issue with this staff member that would have given the district any indication whatsoever that she would have conducted herself inappropriately and unprofessionally and as abusively as she did," he said at the meeting. "When the district learned of the matter we took action. We reported it to law enforcement."

The district also submitted a "detailed" filing about the conduct to the State Board of Examiners, which regulates teacher credentials.

He said because an attorney for the parents threatened litigation, neither he nor the board could comment further.

Superintendent responds

In an email to New Jersey 101.5, Zitomer said that he discussed a settlement with the parents' attorney.

In a letter to the school community on Wednesday, schools Superintendent Michael Ballone acknowledged "an incident involving inappropriate physical contact perpetrated by a teaching staff member against a student at Marlboro Memorial Middle School."

Ballone said the staff member "was immediately removed from her position" after officials became aware, although he did not provide a detailed timeline.

"At this time, we have no indication that similar incidents have occurred elsewhere within the district," his letter says. "We believe this to be an isolated incident, but we are taking all necessary precautions to safeguard all students."

loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools with the worst attendance problems These 30 schools had the highest rate of chronic absenteeism in the 2022-23 school year. Data is for the New Jersey Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Reports. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Cutest pets in New Jersey — 2024 edition New Jersey 101.5 and PetCenter Old Bridge are looking for the Garden State's cutest pet in New Jersey! We received HUNDREDS of entries before we randomly selected our winner. Below are just SOME of the CUTEST critters that our listeners share their homes and lives with. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5