11 students and two drivers injured in crash in Manchester, NJ

🚨 A Ford transit van carrying 11 students was hit by a sedan making a left turn

🚨 Video shows the sedan making the turn into oncoming traffic

🚨 Four students were seriously injured, 7 others had minor injuries

MANCHESTER — Thirteen people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning between a transit van carrying students and a car.

Manchester police Capt. Vincent Manco said the Ford van was traveling south on Hope Chapel Road (Route 547) around 8:30 a.m. and collided with an Acura sedan making a left turn onto Ridgeway Road (Route 571). Dashcam video posted by The Lakewood Scoop from a vehicle behind the Acura shows the light was green.

The sedan was pushed into the parking lot of a business at the intersection, hitting a parked car but narrowly missing a utility pole and a traffic light.

The van was moving at highway speed. The speed limit on the road at the border with Jackson is 50 mph.

Eleven students and the two drivers were taken to area hospitals, according to Manco. Four students with serious injuries were sent to Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune while seven others were taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

All involved in crash hospitalized

The driver of the Acura, Tracey Kahn, 53, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was sent to Community Medical Center in Toms River to be treated for cuts on his face.

Van driver Dvora Katz, 20, of Jackson, also had facial injuries and was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The students were from Maayan Academy, a boarding school for high school girls in Jackson, according to the school's website.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Crash on Ridgeway Road at Hope Chapel Road in Manchester 4/16/24 Crash on Ridgeway Road at Hope Chapel Road in Manchester 4/16/24 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 15 best places to live in New Jersey Listed in descending order, here are the 15 places in New Jersey that Niche graded the highest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander