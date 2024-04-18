Driver called a ‘true hero’ for quickly evacuating NJ bus on fire

🔥 Ten students and the driver were off the bus when firefighters arrived

OCEAN CITY — A bus driver is being called a "true hero" for her quick actions that got ten students off a bus before it became engulfed in flames on the Garden State Parkway.

Seaville Fire Rescue said the bus caught fire on the southbound side near Exit 20 (Route 50) in Upper Township. The students and driver were already evacuated when firefighters arrived and remained for about two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshals office and New Jersey State Police.

School bus fire on the Garden State Parkway in Upper Township 4/17/24 School bus fire on the Garden State Parkway in Upper Township 4/17/24 (Marmora Fire Department) loading...

Students responded "swiftly and calmly"

Ocean City School District Business Administrator Timothy Kelley in a statement said the bus was bringing students home to Sea Isle City. He praised the students for following the driver's instructors in order to exit the bus "swiftly and calmly."

"We would also like to recognize the Sheppard Bus driver for her actions and concern for our students. She was a true hero and showed the utmost care for our students, making sure they were all out of harm’s way after exiting the bus," Kelley said.

School bus after a fire on the Garden State Parkway in Upper Township 4/17/24 School bus after a fire on the Garden State Parkway in Upper Township 4/17/24 (Marmora Fire Department) loading...

