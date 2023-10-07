A longtime landmark, piece of NJ history will be imploded this month

This is something you don't see every day. A longtime landmark and a part of history being imploded. Basically, they are going to blow this structure up into pieces if you aren't totally sure what the plan was. It's the final part of a project that has been underway for a time now in Southern New Jersey.

According to an article by NJ.Com, "The final step in the demolition of a New Jersey power plant, a longtime landmark for drivers and boaters along the Jersey Shore, will take place in late October with the implosion of the smokestack of the B.L. England Generating Station, officials said."

The final implosion is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 26. Pretty cool thing if you like to see implosions, this one will surely grab some attention from residents living nearby and motorists traveling along the Garden State Parkway.

Officials say they will have more details coming up about the implosion.

Some history from NJ.Com about the B.L.England Generating Station "Constructed in 1961, the plant ran on coal and diesel turbines. A proposal to switch to natural gas fell apart due to a failed attempt to get a gas pipeline through the Pinelands approved. The power plant shut down in May 2019. Sections of its structures have been demolished in shifts."

We have passed this generating station for years and it was sort of a mile-marker for us that signaled we were getting closer to Cape May when heading down the Garden State Parkway.

