Former Ocean City, NJ cop to register as sex offender, faces prison

◾️ A former Ocean City police officer pleaded guilty to child endangerment

◾️ Tyrone Rolls, of Marmora, was arrested in April 2021

◾️ Rolls has been honored for community service

A former Ocean City police sergeant has pleaded guilty to child endangerment for a "sexual relationship with a female juvenile victim."

Tyrone Rolls, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, was arrested in April 2021 amid accusations of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

He was suspended and then indicted by a Cape May County Grand Jury months later, at which point the prosecutor said Rolls was 51.

On Thursday, Rolls pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, which will mean a minimum of five years in state prison when he is sentenced on May 19.

Rolls is additionally banned from any contact with the victim and from any public employment.

He also must register on the Megan’s Law Sex Offender Registry and is subject to parole supervision for life.

A criminal complaint said that Rolls had sexually assaulted a girl over a five-year span.

Rolls previously had received multiple community service awards, in part for his dedication as a youth coach.

