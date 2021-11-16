Ocean City, NJ police officer accused of sexually assaulting teen is indicted

Ocean City Police Sgt. Tyrone Rolls, now suspended (OCPD Facebook page)

A one-time popular Ocean City police sergeant, suspended since being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile, has been indicted by a Cape May County Grand Jury.

Tyrone Rolls, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, was arrested in April.

A criminal complaint said that Rolls, 51, had begun sexually assaulting a then-15-year-old girl and that the incidents continued over a five-year span, as reported by NJ.com.

Rolls was indicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree official misconduct, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with potential information on the case can call the prosecutor’s office at 609-465-1135 or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

Rolls previously had received multiple community service awards, in part for his dedication as a youth coach, including "the key to Ocean City" and recognition from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., when he was a state Senator.

He also made headlines in June 2020 with a speech during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Filed Under: Cape May County, Crime, Ocean City, sexual predators
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top