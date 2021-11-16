A one-time popular Ocean City police sergeant, suspended since being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile, has been indicted by a Cape May County Grand Jury.

Tyrone Rolls, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, was arrested in April.

A criminal complaint said that Rolls, 51, had begun sexually assaulting a then-15-year-old girl and that the incidents continued over a five-year span, as reported by NJ.com.

Rolls was indicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree official misconduct, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with potential information on the case can call the prosecutor’s office at 609-465-1135 or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

Rolls previously had received multiple community service awards, in part for his dedication as a youth coach, including "the key to Ocean City" and recognition from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., when he was a state Senator.

He also made headlines in June 2020 with a speech during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

