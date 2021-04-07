Ocean City police sergeant arrested on sexual assault charges

Ocean City Police Sgt Tyrone Rolls - Photo: YouTube user 6ABC Philadelphia

A sergeant with the Ocean City Police Department has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Tyrone Rolls, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, surrendered on Wednesday, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

He is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree official misconduct, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim.

Sutherland says the charges are the result of an investigation after it was reported that Rolls had a sexual relationship with a juvenile victim.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Rolls served a youth mentor. He has been a police officer for nearly a quarter of a century. The Press also states he is the co-owner RA Development Academy, a youth sports training business.

Rolls was in the news this past summer when he made a speech during a Black Lives Matter protest in Ocean City:

WPVI-TV reported then,

...Rolls became a decorated man both in and out of uniform. He has received several community service awards from The Knights of Columbus, Macedonia United Methodist Church, and a recognition from NJ Congressman Jeff Van Drew. He holds 'the key to Ocean City,' thanks to an award presented by Mayor Jay Gillian during a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

Rolls is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

Sutherland says this is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information that may be related to this case is asked to call his office at 609-465-1135 or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

