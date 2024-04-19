WILDWOOD — The iconic "watch the tram car, please" warning won't be making its 2024 debut on the boardwalk for a few weeks.

According to the Boardwalk Special Improvement District, the Sightseer tram cars are scheduled to return to the boardwalk on Saturday, May 11. That's Mother's Day Weekend, and it's the day Donald Trump is scheduled to visit for a special event.

In 2023, the trams started transporting riders on May 5.

The trams will only run on Saturdays and Sundays for the first couple weeks. They'll begin moving at noon, and when they make their last trip will be based on the Morey's Piers closing schedule.

The trams will be running for the Memorial Day holiday weekend from Thursday through Tuesday.

Beginning on May 30, the tram cars will run full-time, 7 days a week, through Labor Day Weekend. Still, the trams will run from noon until the ride piers close.

Wildwood tram car price

The cost of a one-way trip is the same as it was last year: $5.

For folks visiting during the day, there's the option of an unlimited "Hop On/Hop Off" wristband for $13. With the wristband, you can use the tram as many times as you'd like, through 5 p.m.

And discounted ticket books are available at the Tram Car Store on the boardwalk, the kiosk at 16th avenue, and at other boardwalk businesses.

When the trams began rolling in 1949, the one-way fare was 10 cents.

