WILDWOOD — An Upper Township resident has agreed to move a small, A-frame house from its current location in Cape May County northward to his property, saving it from demolition.

The tiny house, which began its existence in 1960 as "a clubhouse for bottle collectors" according to the community alliance group Preserving the Wildwoods, had been ticketed for the wrecking ball after a new owner purchased the lot at Park Boulevard and West Bennett Avenue.

But as the Press of Atlantic City reported Monday, the structure known to locals as the "pizza house" will be transported, intact, to Upper Township by Ed Bixby, who said building preservation is a personal interest.

The Preserving the Wildwoods Facebook page said the move was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to the Press of Atlantic City report, possibilities for the house's usage — Bixby called it more of a "shed" than an actual house — include a caretakers' cottage at a local cemetery, or an Airbnb rental.

A GoFundMe page set a goal of $18,000 for the relocation, but Bixby said in the report that he would fund the move, and reimburse himself with any of the money that is raised.

Absecon-based SJ Hauck Construction will facilitate the transfer of the tiny house to its new destination.

