NJ teacher, ex-beach lifeguard indicted for sex assault of minor

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A former beach lifeguard and high school teacher has been indicted on charges of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit arrested Jonathan C. Howell, of Marmora, after carrying out a search warrant at his home in June.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old Howell was indicted by a Cape May County Grand Jury on first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of sexual assault and official misconduct.

He also was indicted on two third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation stemmed from numerous allegations made on social media against the Ocean City Beach Patrol, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

While Howell’s charges were not connected to his school job, Acting Schools Superintendent Karin Farkas said in June that "appropriate actions" had been taken regarding his role as a math teacher at Pleasantville High School, as reported by the Press of Atlantic City.

On Wednesday, a request for the status of Howell's district employment was not immediately answered by the Superintendent's Office.

According to 6ABC Action News, an affidavit of probable cause filed said that Howell was accused of giving alcohol to a 16-year-old girl and then sexually assaulting her.

At the time of the summer 2017 incident, Howell was a senior guard who supervised the victim, the same report said.

The investigation remained active and anyone with additional information has been urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.

Anonymous tips also can be shared online or with the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

