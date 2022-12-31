Have you seen this man wanted for South Jersey fatal hit-and-run?

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Cape May County have released a composite sketch of the man believed to have been behind the wheel of the vehicle responsible.

The crash along Stagecoach Road at the intersection with Brewhause Lane in Upper Township on Thursday evening has left one person dead. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

At around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle headed north on Stagecoach Road hit a pedestrian. Police said that witnesses saw a man who drove off before officers could get to the scene.

Suspect composite sketch. (NJSP) Suspect composite sketch. (NJSP) loading...

Those witnesses told police that the vehicle was a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee. The SUV may have also had one or two "OC" bumper stickers.

Police said the driver was a white man in his 50's with short gray or brown balding hair and glasses. He stood between 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighed around 220 to 250 pounds.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to the crash or the events before or after the crash to contact Woodbine Station Detective Bureau at 609-861-5698 or the Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 609-561-1800 ext. 3252.

State Police respond to the hit-run in Upper Township 12/29/2022. (NJSP) State Police respond to the hit-run in Upper Township 12/29/2022. (NJSP) loading...

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

