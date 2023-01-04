South Jersey man charged for fatal hit-and-run, victim identified

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A local man has been arrested and charged for a fatal hit-and-run last week that killed an 80-year-old woman.

Hugo M. Maucher, 50, is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and violation of public law intended to protect public safety, State Police spokesperson Charles Marchan told New Jersey 101.5 late Wednesday morning.

Police said that witnesses saw a silver or gray SUV headed northbound on Stagecoach Raod hit a pedestrian at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night. The vehicle stopped briefly but took off before officers could get to the scene.

In an attempt to identify the driver, police released to the public a composite sketch based on witness descriptions. Maucher was arrested on Tuesday.

State Police respond to the hit-run in Upper Township 12/29/2022. (NJSP) State Police respond to the hit-run in Upper Township 12/29/2022. (NJSP) loading...

🚨 Upper Township hit-run victim ID'd

The victim of the crash has been identified as 80-year-old Marjorie Straubmuller of Upper Township.

Straubmuller raised three sons in Upper Township with her husband, according to her obituary. She would later become a grandmother to four grandsons.

READ MORE: Have you seen this man wanted for South Jersey hit-and-run?

"When not in the garden she enjoyed spending time at the beach with her family and her grandsons. She was also an amazing cook and loved to cook for her family," the obituary said.

Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, of Upper Township. (Godfrey Funeral Homes) Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, of Upper Township. (Godfrey Funeral Homes) loading...

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Best X-Rated Movies in History These movies prove that the X rating was about much more than smut.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.