Lara Trump joins Spadea to talk about father-in-law, winning NJ

Since President Donald Trump joined me on the air last week, we've had a flood of notes and calls asking whether NJ is really in play for the Republicans.

Joining me on the show this week was the former President's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC Getty Images loading...

Many New Jerseyans have seen her on TV fighting for Republican candidates across the country. Lara Trump has been a tireless advocate for her father-in-law and is now the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

We had a great conversation about the focus of the national party and the attention to Blue states like New Jersey. Of course, I asked her about the weaponization of the justice system for the Democrats and how it may be helping Republicans.

Here's a look at the questions I asked. You can hear her answers here:

Thank you for stepping up to serve as the co-chair of the RNC. The Republican Party was desperately in need of strong leadership to empower the GOP to receive so many new Republicans, especially among independents and democrats disgusted with how radical and extreme the Democrats have become. With the election less than 6 months away, what are you focused on in your new role as co-chair and how will it impact Blue States like NJ?

Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Conference Getty Images loading...

The so-called "lawfare" that is being deployed against President Trump seems to be blowing up against Democrats. Just a few weeks ago data surfaced that put New Jersey in play this year, just a 5-point race, according to an Emerson poll. Do you agree that everything these Democrat judges and attorneys are throwing at your father-in-law may actually HELP return President Trump to office?

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) loading...

Recent polling has shown massive momentum for President Trump in the key swing states that will decide November’s election. Joe Biden’s failed policies on immigration and the economy have clearly lost him the trust of the American people. As you travel the country, what are you seeing and hearing in these swing states? Is the polling data real?

Donald Trump Holds New Hampshire Primary Night Event In Nashua, New Hampshire Getty Images loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

