Members of Congress recap Trump rally on Spadea’s show

It was an honor to welcome Congressman Ronny Jackson from Texas to the morning show on Monday. Congressman Jackson has a resume unlike most members of Congress. He was a Naval officer, he served in Iraq in a surgical shock trauma platoon, he was the White House Doctor to President Donald Trump, and now, he’s a member of Congress standing up to Joe Biden every day in Washington.

Ronny Jackson AP loading...

He is one of the first Members of Congress to question Joe Biden’s fitness for office and given his medical background, everyone in America should be listening to the Congressman's opinion on this issue.

I asked him if thinks Biden's diminished mental capacity is affecting his decision-making, his policy-making, and weakening America’s standing on the world stage.

Biden United States Israel Palestinians AP loading...

Since Congressman Jackson represents a district in Texas, I also asked him about the border crisis. The crisis at our Southern Border is out of control, and as border patrol and the Texas DPS told us on our visit, Texas is a speed bump and the entire country is now on the border.

Bill Spadea and the Common Sense Club at the southern border Bill Spadea and the Common Sense Club at the southern border loading...

I asked him,

As a Texan and from what you’ve seen firsthand in your state…can you compare the tough immigration policies we saw under President Trump to Joe Biden’s open borders and the damage it has caused?

Check out his answers here:

New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew also returned to the show to talk about the enormous victory of having a hundred thousand people line up to see the former President.

Special shout out to the Congressman's Cheif of Staff Allison Murphy.

The crowd, the organization, and the incredible enthusiasm from the supporters and from the President himself was contagious and electrifying.

Chris Coleman Chris Coleman loading...

This is only the first step toward returning President Trump to the White House and paving the way for change in Trenton.

