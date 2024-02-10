Here's a quiz to see if you've got solid radar for the presence of certain chain businesses in the Garden State.

If you happen to travel outside of your home county from time to time, you may have an edge over other folks.

You'll see 12 prompts below that each feature two different businesses. It's your mission to pick which company out of the two has the greatest number of locations in New Jersey.

The answers below were taken straight from the companies' websites on Feb. 8.

Many businesses go state by state on their website to list every location they have — others, like Wawa and McDonald's, don't have that feature.

Good luck!

Planet Fitness vs. Five Below

Answer

In New Jersey alone, there are 81 Planet Fitness locations. Five Below, a specialty discount store, has 58 locations in the Garden State.

AMC Theaters vs. Hobby Lobby

Answer

New Jersey is home to 15 Hobby Lobby locations. If you want to see a film on the big screen, you have 25 AMC Theaters to choose from in New Jersey.

Wendy's vs. The Home Depot

Answer

To get to the number of Wendy's in New Jersey (144), you'd have to more than double the amount of Home Depot locations (67).

Playa Bowls vs. Frutta Bowls

Answer

Both got their start in New Jersey. Playa Bowls, which started in 2014, has 74 locations throughout the state. Frutta Bowls, born in 2016, has 12.

Sonic Drive-In vs. Party City

Answer

Party City has 25 stores in New Jersey. The retro drive-in Sonic experience has just 14 locations in the state.

Stop & Shop vs. Aldi

Answer

It feels like Stop & Shop has been around forever and Aldi is relatively new to making a name for itself in New Jersey, but Aldi comes out on top with 61 New Jersey locations. Stop & Shop has 57 locations in the state.

Michaels vs. Lowe's

Answer

This is another close one. Michaels, the arts and crafts store, has 35 locations in New Jersey. Lowe's has 40.

Mavis Discount Tire vs. Meineke

Answer

Mavis Discount Tire has 124 locations throughout New Jersey. That's nearly triple the amount of Meineke shops (46).

Baskin-Robbins vs. Carvel

Answer

You can still find 70 Baskin-Robbins locations in New Jersey, and 48 Carvel shops.

Chick-Fil-A vs. Chipotle

Answer

Chick-Fil-A has 61 restaurants in New Jersey. The state is home to 92 Chipotle locations.

Denny's vs. Turning Point

Answer

New Jersey has 16 locations of the daytime cafe Turning Point. Denny's has just 6 locations in the state.

Dunkin' vs. O'Reilly Auto Parts

Answer

Yes, this match-up is a joke. But I thought you'd be surprised to learn the count for both of these chains.

According to the Dunkin' website, there are 874 locations in New Jersey. Beyond stand-alone stores, there are locations in supermarkets, malls, train stations, and at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Believe it or not, O'Reilly Auto Parts has 0 locations in New Jersey. You may know the jingle, but the company does not know you.

