Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office shield, sign outside Meadowbrook condos in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office shield, sign outside Meadowbrook condos in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton (ACPO, Google Street View) loading...

🚨 A 3-month-old girl died in November after suffering severe brain and spine injuries

🚨The girl's father gave conflicting stories to what happened

🚨The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy told the actual cause of death

ATLANTIC CITY — A father of a three-month-old who died in his care told two completely different stories about what happened. Then an autopsy revealed the horrific truth, officials said.

On Nov. 12 at 8:40 p.m., police received a call about a girl not breathing at an apartment on Emerson Avenue. Emergency responders took the girl to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where doctors found bleeding on her brain and spine. The girl died three days later.

Antonio Reyes, the girl's father, told police that he had been feeding her when her eyes rolled backwards, she turned blue and stopped breathing. While she was at Cooper, agents from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency told Reyes he was not allowed to see his daughter. He was given a bus ticket to return home.

Instead, Reyes went to New York City and, after learning of his daughter's death, sent numerous texts to the child's mother explaining that their daughter's death wasn't his fault. He threatened to take his own life in the text, investigators said.

Reyes told a completely different story during questioning on Nov. 25, investigators said. Reyes told police he was holding his daughter when he accidentally tripped over a metal bedframe and dropped her. He heard a "metallic bang" and administered CPR, prosecutors said.

New rates coming to New Jersey electric utility bills. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) New rates coming to New Jersey electric utility bills. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

⚡ AI data centers drove 70% of new power demand behind NJ’s 2025 bill spike

💸 Families may be subsidizing Big Tech as energy costs keep climbing

🔌 By 2030, data centers could consume 10% of NJ’s total electricity

A new report from New Jersey Policy Perspective is raising alarms about already rising electric bills.

The culprit? The rapid expansion of AI-powered data centers.

According to the report from the progressive think tank, these massive facilities were the main driver behind the 20% spike in electric bills in June 2025. The demand is expected to grow.

The report calls for major policy changes including making data centers pay more of their own energy costs.

The report also warns without these changes New Jersey could face even higher electric bills.

Data centers are essentially warehouses packed with high-powered computers. They require enormous amounts of electricity. A single large facility can use as much power as 100,000 homes.

AI data centers made up 70% of new energy demand in a key regional auction. By 2030, they could consume nearly 10% of all electricity in New Jersey

That surge is putting pressure on the regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection, which helps set electricity pricing across the state.

As New Jersey 101.5 has previously reported, that demand spike is already translating into higher supply costs and higher monthly bills for residents.

Mainland High School baseball team and coaches on the field Mon., March 30, 2026 Mainland High School baseball team and coaches on the field Mon., March 30, 2026 (NBC Philadelphia via YouTube) loading...

⚾ Mainland baseball coach quits just one game into season

⚾ A student told NBC Philadelphia an adult during a team trip visited a strip club

⚾ School says no students part of the investigation

LINWOOD — A trip to a strip club may have led to the resignation of the head baseball coach and the removal of a volunteer coach.

Mainland schools Superintendent Mark Marrone confirmed the resignation of Mainland High School baseball coach Joe Smith for “personal reasons" on Saturday, according to NJ.com. An adult volunteer coach was also removed from the coaching staff.

Unnamed sources said the decision came following an unspecified incident during a team trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Former coach and current athletic director Billy Kern will take over as interim coach.

"Our athletes deserve to be in an environment where they are safe, respected, and supported to achieve both on and off the field. When concerns are brought to our attention, we take them seriously and respond," Marrone said in a statement to Fox Philadelphia.

FILE - Ships sail through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz as the sun sets in the United Arab Emirates Monday, March 23, 2026. (AP Photo, File) FILE - Ships sail through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz as the sun sets in the United Arab Emirates Monday, March 23, 2026. (AP Photo, File) loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump entered his war of choice against Iran without consulting global allies, but as he weighs an exit from the conflict, he is making it clear that he is expecting the world to help him fix the unintended damage that it has caused.

Trump is taking an increasingly annoyed tone toward Europe’s lack of support for the U.S.-Israeli war effort. He also is giving short shrift to the fact that his decision contributed to disrupting the flow of oil to global markets through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has managed to largely choke off even as Trump insists that Iran has been “decimated.”

The president started his Tuesday by fuming on social media at two of America’s closest allies — France and Britain — while calling on the world to “Go get your own oil!” and “start learning how to fight for yourself.”

Gas Pump Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash loading...

⛽Gas prices in NJ will keep rising as global oil markets swing wildly

⛽Threats to the Strait of Hormuz are pushing crude back above $100 a barrel

⛽ Rising diesel and summer gasoline blends could drive prices higher for NJ drivers

It's now been four weeks since President Donald Trump said the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran could last four weeks. And gas prices keep climbing. In some places in New Jersey, the price of a regular gallon has already hit the $4 mark, although the statewide average remains below the national average, which is the highest since 2022.

Earlier this month, Gas Buddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said that the release of 400 million barrels by the International Energy Agency, including 172 million from the U.S. Strategic Reserve, will not do much initially to keep prices down. "We have a 20-million-barrel hole because of the blockage in the Strait of Hormuz. The problem with a lot of these releases is they're not going to come close to filling that," DeHaan said. "But the problem is like using a straw instead of a garden hose. The rate of return is what matters to the market, and that's why it's not really having much of an effect yet, at least on pushing oil prices lower."

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for April (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during April. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

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