Iconic music store chain now closing all stores, including two in NJ

For 100 years — since 1924 — Sam Ash Music has been an icon. Sparking the passion of young musicians. Fueling careers in the music industry. And providing music hobbyists with a friendly, convenient neighborhood shop for instrument and equipment purchases, rentals, and lessons.

A notice posted to Sam Ash's web site and social media accounts has announced all 42 of their retail stores will be shutting down.

Sam Ash currently operates two stores in New Jersey: on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, and on Route 22 in Springfield.

Sam Ash Music in Cherry Hill, N.J. (Google Maps) Sam Ash Music in Cherry Hill, N.J. (Google Maps) loading...

Sam Ash Music in Springfield, N.J. (Google Maps) Sam Ash Music in Springfield, N.J. (Google Maps) loading...

It has been a tough few months for music stores in New Jersey. In December, Dave Phillips Music & Sound announced "the end of an area" for its store in Phillipsburg. In February, the beloved Freehold Music Center played its final coda after more than 70 years in business. (Although the piano center by the same name remains open for business in Freehold.)

In March, Sam Ash Music announced an initial round of closings, which shuttered their location in Edison, N.J. The Sam Ash store in Paramus closed in 2022.

Make Music Day In New York City James Hall participates in a ukulele jam at Sam Ash during "Make Music Day In New York City" day on June 21, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Make Music Day) loading...

Sam Ash Music was founded in 1924 in Brooklyn by Sam Ashkynase, a musician and immigrant from Austria. As the chain expanded, it became known as "The World's Favorite Music Store". A century later, it is still family owned and operated, with Sam's grandchildren taking over the business in 2014.

Store closing sales have already begun, promising "your dream gear at liquidation savings". Available inventory is restricted to stock on hand, and is already very limited on samash.com. No specific timeline has been given for winding down operations.

No specific reason has been given for the shutdown.

Even though all Sam Ash Music Store retail locations are closing for good, the phrasing of the closing notice suggests that the company may maintain an internet presence in the future. However, no such official announcement has been made at this time.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.