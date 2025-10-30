🚨 Camden County man arrested after allegedly trying to meet “teen” at dog park

CHERRY HILL — A 62-year-old man who thought he was meeting a 14-year-old boy for a sexual encounter was met instead by police detectives, officials said.

Nimrod Lasman arranged to meet the boy at the Cooper River Dog Park on Monday during an online chat, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. The "boy" was actually an undercover officer with the CCPO's High Tech Crimes Unit.

Police showed up at the park and charged Lasman with second-degree attempted child luring and second-degree attempted sexual assault. He is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The park is part of 346-acre Timber Creek Park, which spans Pennsauken, Cherry Hill, Collingswood, and Haddon Township.

According to a Facebook profile, Lasman uses the first name Robby and is a health insurance agent in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.

