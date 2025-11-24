⚖️ Former NJ high school music teacher receives nearly 23 years in federal prison.

🚨 The longtime band director admitted to producing sexual conduct with a minor.

📱 Investigators seized multiple devices containing illegal material from Michael Hamilton.

A Union County high school teacher has been sentenced to just under 23 years in prison after admitting to creating child sexual abuse material with a teen victim.

In April, 53-year-old Michael Hamilton pleaded guilty to producing child pornography in Camden federal court.

The Springfield resident admitted to meeting up with a 16-year-old victim several years ago in Morris County and engaging in sexual conduct, which he recorded on video.

That encounter took place in 2018, according to court documents and video metadata.

vividcorvid vividcorvid loading...

Union Township High School band director admits offenses involving several victims

Hamilton was a teacher and the band director at Union Township High School at the time of his arrest over two years ago.

His LinkedIn profile said he was with the public school district for over 15 years.

Hamilton also admitted to receiving and keeping sexually explicit messages, pictures, and videos of two other minor victims.

Investigators uncover hundreds of messages and seized devices

From February 2023 through July 2023, Hamilton began chatting with a minor victim on a messaging platform, exchanging hundreds of sexually explicit messages, pictures, and videos — many of which were legally considered child sexual abuse materials.

Law enforcement recovered many of the files, including photos and videos, Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba said.

In October 2023, police seized three thumb drives, an Apple desktop computer and MacBook, four iPhones, two iPads, and an Apple watch from his home.

Judge hands down lengthy prison term and supervised release

In addition to prison, U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn sentenced Hamilton to 10 years of supervised release, and to pay $5,000 to a victim.

“There is no higher responsibility than safeguarding the welfare of our children. The defendant took advantage of children for his own sexual desires,” Habba said in a written statement on Monday.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff this year and last A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested in 2024 and this year for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom