NJ teacher, band director admits creating child porn with victim

A Union County high school teacher will face at least 15 years in prison after admitting to creating child pornography.

Michael Hamilton pleaded guilty in Camden federal court.

The 53-year-old Springfield resident admitted to meeting up with a 16-year-old victim in New Jersey several years ago, engaging in sexual conduct, which he recorded on video.

That encounter took place in Morris County, according to court documents, and video metadata showed it happened in 2018.

He also admitted to receiving and keeping sexually explicit messages, pictures, and videos of two other minor victims.

Hamilton was a teacher and the band director at Union Township High School at the time of his arrest.

His LinkedIn profile said he was with the public school district for over 15 years.

Law enforcement recovered many of the files, including photos and videos, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

In October 2023, police seized three thumb drives, an Apple desktop computer and MacBook, four iPhones, two iPads and an Apple watch from his home.

When sentenced in September, Hamilton faces between 15 and 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

