🌴 The last remaining Bahama Breeze restaurant in NJ will close for good this spring

📍 The Cherry Hill Mall location is among 14 sites nationwide shutting down by April 5

🍹 Parent company Darden says the Caribbean-themed chain is no longer a priority

The last remaining Bahama Breeze restaurant in New Jersey will close its doors forever after its parent company announced a nationwide shutdown of the brand.

Darden Restaurants announces nationwide Bahama Breeze shutdown

Orlando-based Darden Restaurants said the chain, which is known for its Caribbean-themed food, cocktails, and décor, was no longer a strategic priority, so it plans to permanently close the remaining 28 locations.

Cherry Hill Mall location to close, ending Bahama Breeze in NJ

Fourteen Bahama Breeze restaurants, including the sole New Jersey location at the Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, will shutter its doors by April 5.

Some locations to convert to other Darden brands

The other 14 locations, most of them in Florida, will be converted into another Darden brand over the next 12 to 18 months, the company announced, but did not disclose which brands.

Earlier New Jersey closures signaled chain’s decline

Four other Bahama Breeze New Jersey restaurant locations in Toms River, Paramus, Wayne, and Woodbridge permanently closed on May 15, 2025. The closures were part of the abrupt closures of 15 locations nationwide to focus on higher-performing restaurants.

“Going forward, the primary focus will continue to be on supporting team members, including placing as many as possible in roles within the Darden portfolio,” according to a news release.

Closing Bahama Breeze Restaurant Locations

2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill,

500 Center Blvd., Newark, Delaware

3590 Breckenridge Blvd., Duluth, Georgia

12395 SW 88th St., Miami

10205 Rivercoast Drive, Jacksonville, Florida

1251 West Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee, Florida

11000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, Florida

1540 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Florida

19600 Haggerty Road, Livonia, Michigan

3309 Wake Forest Drive, Raleigh, North Carolina

320 Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

6100 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh

2714 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge, Virgina

15700 Southcenter Pkwy., Tukwila, Washington

Conversion Restaurant Locations

499 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, Florida



805 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon, Florida



14701 S Tamiami Trail, Ft. Myers, Florida



8160 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida



25830 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, Florida



5620 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, Florida



8849 International Drive, Orlando, Florida



8735 Vineland Ave., Orlando, Florida



1200 N Alafaya Drive, Orlando, Florida



3045 N Rocky Point Drive East, Tampa, Florida



755 Earnest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia



570 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, North Carolina



7811 Rivers Ave., Charleston, South Carolina



4554 Virginia Beach, Blvd., Virginia Beach, Virginia

