Last Bahama Breeze in New Jersey to close as chain shuts down
🌴 The last remaining Bahama Breeze restaurant in NJ will close for good this spring
📍 The Cherry Hill Mall location is among 14 sites nationwide shutting down by April 5
🍹 Parent company Darden says the Caribbean-themed chain is no longer a priority
The last remaining Bahama Breeze restaurant in New Jersey will close its doors forever after its parent company announced a nationwide shutdown of the brand.
Darden Restaurants announces nationwide Bahama Breeze shutdown
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants said the chain, which is known for its Caribbean-themed food, cocktails, and décor, was no longer a strategic priority, so it plans to permanently close the remaining 28 locations.
Cherry Hill Mall location to close, ending Bahama Breeze in NJ
Fourteen Bahama Breeze restaurants, including the sole New Jersey location at the Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, will shutter its doors by April 5.
Some locations to convert to other Darden brands
The other 14 locations, most of them in Florida, will be converted into another Darden brand over the next 12 to 18 months, the company announced, but did not disclose which brands.
Earlier New Jersey closures signaled chain’s decline
Four other Bahama Breeze New Jersey restaurant locations in Toms River, Paramus, Wayne, and Woodbridge permanently closed on May 15, 2025. The closures were part of the abrupt closures of 15 locations nationwide to focus on higher-performing restaurants.
“Going forward, the primary focus will continue to be on supporting team members, including placing as many as possible in roles within the Darden portfolio,” according to a news release.
Closing Bahama Breeze Restaurant Locations
- 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill,
- 500 Center Blvd., Newark, Delaware
- 3590 Breckenridge Blvd., Duluth, Georgia
- 12395 SW 88th St., Miami
- 10205 Rivercoast Drive, Jacksonville, Florida
- 1251 West Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee, Florida
- 11000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, Florida
- 1540 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Florida
- 19600 Haggerty Road, Livonia, Michigan
- 3309 Wake Forest Drive, Raleigh, North Carolina
- 320 Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
- 6100 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh
- 2714 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge, Virgina
- 15700 Southcenter Pkwy., Tukwila, Washington
ALSO READ: Rock Paper Scissors gets serious as NJ Lottery ups the stakes
Conversion Restaurant Locations
- 499 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, Florida
- 805 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon, Florida
- 14701 S Tamiami Trail, Ft. Myers, Florida
- 8160 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida
- 25830 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, Florida
- 5620 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, Florida
- 8849 International Drive, Orlando, Florida
- 8735 Vineland Ave., Orlando, Florida
- 1200 N Alafaya Drive, Orlando, Florida
- 3045 N Rocky Point Drive East, Tampa, Florida
- 755 Earnest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia
- 570 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, North Carolina
- 7811 Rivers Ave., Charleston, South Carolina
- 4554 Virginia Beach, Blvd., Virginia Beach, Virginia
