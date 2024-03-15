Sam Ash is closing 18 stores, including its flagship Manhattan location, according to CBS New York. There are currently 45 stores in the chain.

At least one of the stores closing is in New Jersey and a couple more are in Pennsylvania.

Sam Ash Music Store is an iconic destination for musicians and audio professionals, boasting a rich history that dates to 1924. As the largest family-owned chain of musical instrument stores in the United States, Sam Ash became synonymous with expertise in the music retail industry.

The stores offer a range of musical instruments, from guitars and keyboards to drums and orchestral instruments. They also provide recording, DJ, and professional sound equipment.

Sam Ash Music Store was not just a place to buy instruments, it was a hub for the music community. They frequently hosted clinics, workshops, and performances; it was a place where musicians could gather and learn. It’s motto was “Come in and Play.”

According to their website, "At Sam Ash, we don't just serve musicians — we are musicians. Founded by an immigrant violinist, and now run by his guitar-obsessed grandson, everyone, from our executive team to our warehouse personnel are just as music-obsessed as you are. It's the only way we can reach our goal of providing everything a musician needs."

Sam Ash (Ashkynase) was born in Austria and came to the United States in 1907 as a 10-year-old child. He married Rose and they pawned her engagement ring for the down payment for their first store in Brooklyn.

Sam Ash stores in New Jersey and PA

Sam Ash Music in Edison is among the stores that are closing.

Two years ago, Paramus lost its Sam Ash store.

Sam Ash stores remain in Cherry Hill and Springfield.

Other stores that will close include the Philadelphia Mills and the King of Prussia Mall locations.

