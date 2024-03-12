The Body Shop closes locations for good in NJ, U.S.

A cosmetics and skin care company is done with brick-and-mortar operations in the United States.

The Body Shop has announced that effective March 1, its U.S. operations came to end, as it prepares to file for bankruptcy.

The U.K.-based retailer has also begun liquidation sales at 33 of its 105 locations in Canada. It closed a number of locations in England last month.

As of December 2023, according to the data company ScrapeHero, The Body Shop had four locations in New Jersey.

The Body Shop To Shut Almost Half Its Stores LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: A member of staff clears items from shelves in a closed branch of the cosmetic retail store The Body Shop, on February 21, 2024 in London, England. On Tuesday, administrators announced seven immediate shop closures, including London stores at Surrey Quays, Oxford Street, Canary Wharf, and Cheapside, along with Nuneaton, Ashford, and Queens Road Bristol. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Body Shop's first location opened in England in 1976. By 2023, it had a presence in 80 countries, with about 2,500 stores.

As of Tuesday afternoon, The Body Shop's U.S. webpage was down for maintenance.

