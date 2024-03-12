The Body Shop closes locations for good in NJ, U.S.
A cosmetics and skin care company is done with brick-and-mortar operations in the United States.
The Body Shop has announced that effective March 1, its U.S. operations came to end, as it prepares to file for bankruptcy.
The U.K.-based retailer has also begun liquidation sales at 33 of its 105 locations in Canada. It closed a number of locations in England last month.
As of December 2023, according to the data company ScrapeHero, The Body Shop had four locations in New Jersey.
The Body Shop's first location opened in England in 1976. By 2023, it had a presence in 80 countries, with about 2,500 stores.
As of Tuesday afternoon, The Body Shop's U.S. webpage was down for maintenance.
