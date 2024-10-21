Say bye-bye to these retail stores in NJ after comeback attempt

⚫Physical stores to close

Around a year ago, BuyBuy Baby stores were making a nationwide comeback.

The Northeast has 10 openings, and four New Jersey locations reopened in November 2023. Current locations span across New Jersey — Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Woodbridge and Paramus.

Now, its corporate team has announced the brand is “evolving” and will go through a “strategic reset.”

The company isn’t going away, but there’s a shift in the works to make it a digital-only company.

“We understand this may be disappointing news, and we want all our customers to know this wasn't a choice we took lightly,” the message said.

In-store merchandise is now being sold with significant discounts until all physical stores close by the end of 2024.

Existing gift cards will continue to be offered at the end of the transition; any registrants will have their registry still available online.

