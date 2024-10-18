🐈All NJ locations

All PetSmart locations in New Jersey are doing their part to help the planet and pet owners though a partnership with TerraCycle.

Using TerraCycle’s expertise in recycling hard-to-recycle materials, statewide stores have set up a free packaging recycling program.

Arizona is the only other state participating, making a total of 100 stores doing the effort. There are plans to add more states.

Data shared from the Pet Sustainability Coalition says the U.S. pet industry isn’t doing its part to help the environment, saying food and treat packaging accounts for 300 million pounds of waste a year.

“Through our partnership with TerraCycle, we are making it easier for pet parents to take small sustainable actions. Focused on recycling those products pet parents buy over and over again, we believe these small actions will add up to make a big impact,” VP of Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Communications Joanne Dwyer said.

All litter, food, treat brands can be dropped off at the designated in-store bins; the packaging doesn’t need to be cleaned beforehand.

From there, TerraCycle is able to “recycle the unrecyclable” by converting the waste into raw materials to then reuse.

