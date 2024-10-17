Date released for opening day of new NJ grocery store
🍏Coming in November
🍏Just in time for the holidays
🍏Former Stop & Shop was in the plaza
RINGWOOD — A new grocery store option is on its way to Passaic County.
Wakefern Member Inserra Supermarkets, a New Jersey-based company, said Fieldstone Plaza will be the home of a future The Fresh Grocer supermarket. A Stop & Shop once called the plaza home.
A full-service butcher, florals, local produce, ready-made meals, to-go selection and a bakery will all be stationed within its 31,000 square feet. Product offerings will feature a larger-than-average selection, complete with international products and sushi.
Wakefern’s Bowl & Basket, Paperbird and Wholesome Pantry products will also be available.
SEE MORE: NJ big-box chain recalls well-known food item
“We want to make sure the community has access to a full-service supermarket during the busiest time of year, so we are opening even as renovations of the space continue,” Chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets Inc. said.
The current plan is for the supermarket to open at 130 Skyline Drive on Nov. 8.
Twenty-three ShopRite locations and two Price Rite Marketplace sports are run by Inserra Supermarkets.
The food selection and prices can be found here.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt