🍏Coming in November

🍏Just in time for the holidays

🍏Former Stop & Shop was in the plaza

RINGWOOD — A new grocery store option is on its way to Passaic County.

Wakefern Member Inserra Supermarkets, a New Jersey-based company, said Fieldstone Plaza will be the home of a future The Fresh Grocer supermarket. A Stop & Shop once called the plaza home.

Fieldstone Plaza Ringwood, NJ - Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A full-service butcher, florals, local produce, ready-made meals, to-go selection and a bakery will all be stationed within its 31,000 square feet. Product offerings will feature a larger-than-average selection, complete with international products and sushi.

Florals Credit: marcociannarel loading...

Wakefern’s Bowl & Basket, Paperbird and Wholesome Pantry products will also be available.

“We want to make sure the community has access to a full-service supermarket during the busiest time of year, so we are opening even as renovations of the space continue,” Chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets Inc. said.

Shopping cart Credit: Kwangmoozaa loading...

The current plan is for the supermarket to open at 130 Skyline Drive on Nov. 8.

Twenty-three ShopRite locations and two Price Rite Marketplace sports are run by Inserra Supermarkets.

The food selection and prices can be found here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant