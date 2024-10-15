NJ big-box chain recalls well-known food item

⚫Recall notice this month

Costco informed customers Oct. 10 of a voluntary recall for one of its popular frozen selections.

Certain packages of Red’s Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos are getting the recall “in an abundance of caution” over possible Listeria contamination concerns, according to the Costco notification.

One of their suppliers is BrucePac, according to 1010 WINS. New Jersey 101.5 reported days ago about BrucePac’s recall of its ready-to-eat poultry and meat products.

Best By Dates of concern are March 27, 2026, April 1, 2026, April 2, 2026, and April 7, 2026.

Customers are being asked to throw out the product or return it to Costco for a refund.

Listeria infection can produce different symptoms and signs, depending on who’s affected and where in the body they’re affected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pregnant women, newborns, those with a weakened immune system and anyone 65 or older are at a higher risk for severe cases.

The agency provides a table of Multistate Foodborne Outbreak Notices, which can be found here.

