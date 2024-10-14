Newark Liberty announces new international flights out of NJ

Newark Liberty International Airport - EWR via Facebook

✈Summer 2025

✈Highlighting announcement for Newark

✈Full announcement includes other airports

NEWARK — In less than a year, expect more destinations if you fly out of New Jersey.

United Airlines is calling the company-wide announcement its “largest international expansion in its history,” and Newark Liberty International Airport isn’t left out.

“No other airline gives customers nonstop access to as many unique international destinations and experiences from the U.S. as United,” Senior VP of Global Network Planning and Alliances Patrick Quayle said.

Beginning in May 2025, travelers will be able to fly nonstop to Palermo, Italy; Nuuk, Greenland; Faro, Portugal; Madeira Island, Portugal; and Bilbao, Spain.

Newark’s summer 2025 schedule will also see more weekly direct options between Athens, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

“Our network provides the most choice and variety for our customers, whether they are looking for a relaxing seaside getaway, once-in-a-lifetime adventure travel or to explore some of the most urban escapes across the globe,” Quayle said.

Overall, expect over 760 weekly flights through United’s summer 2025 transatlantic schedule.

