New Jersey is making lists for driving, but for all the wrong reasons.

The Garden State took the title as the fifth worst state when it comes to distracted driving, according to a 2024 study by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers.

Their study classifies distracted driving into three categories: cognitive, manual and visual.

The scary, obvious truth? They highlight it doesn't end with distracted driving — over 8% of drivers involved in a deadly crash nationwide had some type of distraction. Over 26% of fatal crashes in New Jersey happened because of an inattentive driver, according to the same 2024 study.

"Distracted drivers not only put themselves at risk, but others as well. A few moments of inattentiveness can bring a lifetime of heartache for loved ones of distracted driving victims," a AAA Club Alliance spokesperson said.

An aspect often overlooked by drivers: AAA warns of the "hangover" effect after engaging with a mental distraction. The association says it can take over 20 seconds for "impairing effects" to go away.

Distracted driving continues to be a leading force behind New Jersey fatal crashes across the last decade, though obviously not the only factor, according to AAA.

From 2023 to 2024, overall crash deaths rose by 59 people or about 13%, according to New Jersey State Police data from Oct. 10. Drivers were the victim in 274 of those cases in 2024.

