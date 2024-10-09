Fatal crashes by county in New Jersey — 505 deaths so far
⚫ New Jersey's road fatality count is updated daily by police
⚫ This year's numbers are on pace to top 2023's count
⚫ Among this year's victims are nearly 150 pedestrians
This year is on pace to record more fatal crashes on New Jersey's roads than last year.
As of Oct. 9, police had recorded 505 road fatalities in 2024, as a result of 478 deadly crashes, according to New Jersey State Police statistics.
This time last year, 424 crashes had resulted in 446 deaths.
Of the 505 victims so far, 274 were drivers and 64 were vehicle passengers, according to police. The fatality count also includes 148 pedestrians and 19 cyclists.
Forty-three victims were 20 years old or younger, the statistics show. Thirty were at least 80 years old.
In all of 2023, 574 fatal crashes resulted in 606 deaths on New Jersey's roads, according to preliminary statistics.
The year 2022 recorded 689 fatalities across 646 deadly crashes.
Below is a rundown of the number of fatal crashes in each county — in alphabetical order — as of Oct. 9. New Jersey State Police updates its records daily.
Beyond weather and driver behavior, several factors play into a county's tally of deadly crashes, including the number of drivers on the road and the number of highway miles.
Fatal crashes by county
