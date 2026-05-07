⚠️ Several sick bald eagles found grounded in Warren County have now been released after emergency treatment at a NJ wildlife rehab center.

⚠️ State and federal wildlife officials are investigating possible toxic exposure after several eagles were discovered unable to fly.

⚠️ Toxicology tests are underway as NJ Fish and Wildlife looks into whether foul play or environmental poisoning may be involved.

A few of the sickly bald eagles rescued last month in Warren County have been released, but the cluster found in mid-April has now prompted a state and federal investigation.

Sick bald eagles found grounded in Warren County

As many as eight bald eagles are believed to have been found on the ground in the same area of Oxford Township, in weak condition, and unable to fly.

Thanks to local animal officers and agents from state and federal wildlife agencies, these birds were brought to The Raptor Trust immediately.

At least three bald eagles among a cluster found sick and unable to fly, have been released after being cared for at The Raptor Trust (The Raptor Trust via Facebook) At least three bald eagles among a cluster found sick and unable to fly, have been released after being cared for at The Raptor Trust (The Raptor Trust via Facebook) loading...

The Raptor Trust is a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Millington dedicated to rehabilitating wild birds, providing free medical care to all species, and offering environmental education.

“All of them were sick enough that people were able to pick them up. No wild animal, especially a bald eagle, should ever let you pick it up. So they were clearly in bad shape, Chris Soucy, executive director of The Raptor Trust, told NJ.com.

Toxicology testing underway in bald eagle investigation

Samples taken from the birds were sent to a lab for testing. “We don’t know exactly what happened to these birds, but the symptoms are consistent with some type of toxicity. We hope to know more when we receive the lab findings,” The Raptor Trust wrote on Facebook.

At least three of the sickly bald eagles have recently been released, the wildlife rehab facility wrote.

At least three bald eagles among a cluster found sick and unable to fly, have been released after being cared for at The Raptor Trust (The Raptor Trust via Facebook) At least three bald eagles among a cluster found sick and unable to fly, have been released after being cared for at The Raptor Trust (The Raptor Trust via Facebook) loading...

Released eagles recovering after emergency treatment

“Fortunately, with supportive care, proper diet, and exercise, they stabilized quickly and responded to treatment,” according to The Raptor Trust.

After consulting with NJ Fish and Wildlife, three eagles were released in an area with good eagle habitat. All of them were outfitted with state and federal bands.

At least one eagle remains in care for further treatment and observation.

State and federal wildlife agencies investigating possible poisoning

NJ Fish and Wildlife officials are waiting for full toxicology reports to determine if there was any criminality, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

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