This new NJ restaurant wants you dancing on your chair

The website still says “opening this June” so it ought to be any day now. And it might have you dancing on the furniture. At least they hope so.

Here’s what’s up.

Carlitos Tequileria is a restaurant in West Nyak, New York that’s about to introduce itself to the Garden State. It’s coming to North Arlington in Bergen County. A Mesoamerican-influenced menu will be part of the draw. Now if you don’t know what that is, think traditional dishes from Central Mexico through much of Central America.

Photo by nahimaaparicio on Unsplash Photo by nahimaaparicio on Unsplash

Tequila will be big here.

Agave spirits will be highlighted with homemade margaritas and a collection of artisanal tequilas and mezcals. There will be indoor and outdoor seating with a view of the Passaic River.

Carlos Castillo, a co-owner, tells “We want our place to be a spot where people can have a great dinner in a nice, dimly lit environment. But we want to bundle the experience for people who want to stay for a while after dinner. So, at 10 p.m., we want the restaurant to awaken a little bit.” Photo by Sexto Abismo

Photo by sextoabismo on Unsplash Photo by sextoabismo on Unsplash

Okay. So how awake?

“Dinner entertainment will not be too loud. But after 10, we want you to dance on your chair, or on the floor; we want it to be a celebration house, that’s our overall vision.”

So are we talking some hip club atmosphere? Not quite. Children are welcome here with a family-friendly environment and a kids’ menu. They should open any day now so you’ll just have to see for yourself. You’ll find them at 185 River Road in North Arlington.

And I bet those kids will be the first to dance on the chairs.

10 Best Affordable NJ Restaurants — That Aren't Fast Food Looking to make dinner plans but don’t want to break the bank? OpenTable has a list of the Top 10 New Jersey restaurants for unbeatable value. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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