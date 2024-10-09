🔎Announced this week

Possible listeria concerns have prompted BrucePac to recall its ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

Almost 10 million pounds of product are included in the recall, and they were produced from June 19, 2024, to Oct. 8, 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The items were sent out nationwide to distributors.

The products have establishment numbers “51205” or “P-51205,“ which is under or inside the USDA mark of inspection. Products should be tossed out or returned to the place of sale.

“Information regarding product labels and the list of products will be provided when available,” the department said.

The bacterial illness is the most serious for the pregnant population, those over 65 and anyone with a weak immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic. Outside of those groups, the average person often won’t get sick. Antibiotics can be used for treatment.

