Healthy, easy dinner to add to your recipe book

I'll be the first to admit I never thought I would enjoy cooking. You know that saying that food always tastes better to you if it's made by someone else? For years, I swore by that.

But moving out last year, I had no choice but to become someone who cooks. And a year in, I'm still enjoying the heck out of it.

Something about trying new recipes and seeing the dish turn out exactly how you want it to is gratifying to me.

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This week, Korean beef bowls were the dish of choice, and I highly recommend you add this one to your recipe list. It's simple, easy, filling, and you'll have plenty leftover as well.

All you'll need is white rice, ground beef, garlic, soy sauce, and eggs. Feels pretty simple, right?

My brother and sister-in-law gifted a rice cooker a few months ago, and it's been the best life hack ever. You pop the rice in, set the timer for about an hour, and then cook everything else. It's like a Crock-Pot in a way.

The beef bowls come out delicious. I like adding the egg sunny-side up, but you can cook it however you'd like. I prefer the egg yolk to mix with the rice and ground beef and soy sauce.

I'm no master chef, don't get me wrong, but if there's a recipe to take from me, let it be this one. It tastes just as good the next day, and my favorite part? Clean up is easy.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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