Learn from this — NJ resident loses thousands in ‘Wells Fargo’ phone scam
💳 Scam hit NJ resident's wallet
💳Hear her story so it doesn't happen to you
💳Other scams to look out for
Scams are becoming increasing advanced, and New Jersey paramedic Ziamara Lopez is one of the latest targets.
With this particular case, it started with a scammer claiming to be her bank, according to ABC7NY. The caller ID even read “Wells Fargo Bank”.
"She was like 'Hello, this is so and so from Wells Fargo. We noticed some fraudulent activity on your account. We were calling because we noticed some fraudulent activity on your account. Is there any way that you can check your account and tell me if the charges that you see on your account were made by you," Lopez said to Eyewitness News.
The fraudster mentioned the bank had a collaboration with Uber and drove to Lopez’ house to pick up the card.
From there, the scammer eventually got access to her account — stealing $19,000.
“My heart dropped. I was in disbelief,” Lopez said to Eyewitness News.
Another scam to be aware of
The FBI is sounding the alarm on another scam gaining popularity that starts out the same way with a “bank representative.”
Fraudulent activity is the conversation starter, according to The U.S. Sun, which leads the person to cut up their card and send it away.
The only thing left intact: the EMV chip.
The most common scams
The FBI lists the most common scams on its website, including full descriptions of each one and what to look out for.
- Adoption fraud
- Business and investment fraud
- Business email compromise
- Charity and disaster fraud
- Consumer fraud schemes
- Cryptocurrency investment fraud
- Cryptocurrency job scams
- Elder fraud
- Election crimes and security
- Health care fraud
- Holiday scams
- Money mules
- Ransomware
- Romance scams
- Sextortion
- Skimming
- Spoofing and phishing
- Timeshare fraud
