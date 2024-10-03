💳 Scam hit NJ resident's wallet

💳Hear her story so it doesn't happen to you

💳Other scams to look out for

Scams are becoming increasing advanced, and New Jersey paramedic Ziamara Lopez is one of the latest targets.

With this particular case, it started with a scammer claiming to be her bank, according to ABC7NY. The caller ID even read “Wells Fargo Bank”.

phone Credit: ponsulak loading...

"She was like 'Hello, this is so and so from Wells Fargo. We noticed some fraudulent activity on your account. We were calling because we noticed some fraudulent activity on your account. Is there any way that you can check your account and tell me if the charges that you see on your account were made by you," Lopez said to Eyewitness News.

The fraudster mentioned the bank had a collaboration with Uber and drove to Lopez’ house to pick up the card.

Hands on steering wheel Credit: disqis loading...

From there, the scammer eventually got access to her account — stealing $19,000.

“My heart dropped. I was in disbelief,” Lopez said to Eyewitness News.

Pile of Money Credit: Ingram Publishing loading...

Another scam to be aware of

The FBI is sounding the alarm on another scam gaining popularity that starts out the same way with a “bank representative.”

Fraudulent activity is the conversation starter, according to The U.S. Sun, which leads the person to cut up their card and send it away.

The only thing left intact: the EMV chip.

Visa card model Photo: Business Wire loading...

The most common scams

The FBI lists the most common scams on its website, including full descriptions of each one and what to look out for.

Adoption fraud

Business and investment fraud

Business email compromise

Charity and disaster fraud

Consumer fraud schemes

Cryptocurrency investment fraud

Cryptocurrency job scams

Elder fraud

Election crimes and security

Health care fraud

Holiday scams

Money mules

Ransomware

Romance scams

Sextortion

Skimming

Spoofing and phishing

Timeshare fraud

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom