🔥An Amtrak maintenance train fire shut down Northeast Corridor service early Friday

🔥The fire damaged overhead infrastructure and wires in the Hudson River tunnel

🔥It may take until Friday afternoon to inspect the damage and make repairs

An Amtrak work train fire shut down the Northeast Corridor for NJ Transit riders early Friday morning.

The fire broke out on the maintenance vehicle around 1 a.m. in one of the Hudson River tunnels, forcing a suspension of service in both directions between Newark and New York. The fire also caused overhead and infrastructure damage, according to NJ Transit, and filled Penn Station New York with thick black smoke.

NJ Transit CEO/President Kris Kolluri told New Jersey 101.5 that the crew was repairing a piece of concrete that had fallen at the time.

Amtrak said that service is not expected to be restored until Friday afternoon.

NJ Transit riders face detours and cross-honoring Friday morning

Five members of the maintenance crew were injured, including two seriously, the FDNY told CBS New York. More than 140 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

NJ Transit rail tickets & passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier bus, and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken & 33rd Street, New York.

The Main, Bergen County, Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines are bypassing Secaucus.

The suspension comes just over two weeks before the start of World Cup soccer at MetLife Stadium. NJ Transit will transport 40,000 riders to each of the eight matches over the course of a month.

New Jersey Fast Traffic has the latest on service every 15 minutes.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

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