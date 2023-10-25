NJ customers celebrate: These 4 beloved New Jersey stores will reopen
After a roller-coaster year, customers sad to have lost all Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores can take comfort in four of the former properties reopening this fall.
The last eight BuyBuyBaby stores in New Jersey were among the casualties in the Union-based company’s bankruptcy collapse.
By July, a potential chance to salvage the popular baby gear retailer had fallen through, though a different NJ-based company had successfully bought the Buy Buy Baby brand.
Then, a month later, came word that the new owners had nearly a dozen locations in potential works for reopening.
Now, it’s been announced that Dream On Me, based in Somerset, also bought a total of 11 store leases during bankruptcy auctions — including four in NJ — and has been working to reopen them.
Those NJ BuyBuy Baby store locations set to reopen in November were the following, according to a report by NorthJersey.com:
🔸 711 Route 28, Bridgewater
🔸 1590 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill
🔸 675 U.S. Highway 1S, Suite 1, Iselin (Woodbridge)
🔸 34 E. Ridgewood Ave., Paramus
Dream on Me is a “designer and manufacturer of baby cribs, strollers, toddler beds, mattresses” and more, according to its Facebook page and website. Until now, it did not have its own storefront, making sales through online retailers.
Of the other potentially salvaged stores, two were in New York and the other five in Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Virginia.
What about Harmon stores?
Separately in August, new brand owner Jonah Raskas had mentioned plans for re-launching Harmon, with five stores across NJ, New York and Pennsylvania.
So far, there have been no other details emerging. Just Raskas' title as Managing Director of Harmon Retail Holdings since July on his Linked In profile.
Bed, Bath and Beyond has lived on in name only, as Overstock.com rebranded as such after acquiring the rights over the summer.
