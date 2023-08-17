Good news: Some NJ Harmon, Buy Buy Baby stores set to reopen, under new owners

🔶 Some Harmon stores will reopen, reports say

🔶 NJ-based parent company went bankrupt this year

🔶 Several Buy Buy Baby stores also could reopen

Months after the complete shuttering of New Jersey-based Bed, Bath and Beyond and all its stores — two of the company’s former brands now appear headed for resurrection.

In late January, the state’s last 30 Harmon stores closed as the entire chain went out of business. Customers rushed to stock up on beauty supplies, vitamins, sunscreen and other health and wellness items.

Buy Buy Baby was not too far behind — six stores closed last winter, and then the last few after a prospective buyer’s deal fell through this summer.

Around the same time, in July — the Wall Street Journal reported that a new company, Harmon Retail Holdings, appeared to set the stage for a partial comeback.

On Thursday, CNBC had even better news — separate, new owners have taken over the beloved brands with plans to reopen some stores that NJ customers have been missing.

🔶 Some NJ stores set to reopen, under new owners

Baby goods retailer, Dream on Me bought Buy Buy Baby’s intellectual property at bankruptcy auctions in June.

The CNBC report said they now plan to reopen 11 stores in the Northeast — possibly as soon as this fall.

As for Harmon, Jonah Raskas has his sights set on five stores for reopening, to start, across NJ, New York and Pennsylvania.

Raskas is Harmon Retail Holdings Managing Director, according to his Linkedin profile.

“This business never failed. This business was shut down because Bed Bath was failing,” Raskas said in the same CNBC report, adding “We have the luxury of deciding which stores to reopen.”

No word, yet, on which specific stores have been eyed for a "comeback."

