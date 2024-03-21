All the popular NJ stores closed for Easter Sunday this year

⛔ These NJ retail spots will close for a day

There are few holidays that retail stores recognize with a full day closed in New Jersey.

A lot of attention has been drawn over the past several years to Thanksgiving becoming a popular day to close. It has been touted as a chance for staff to actually spend the holiday with their own loved ones, while being followed by brisker shopping on Black Friday and beyond.

Now, Easter Sunday has come into focus as a day off for employees at a number of chain stores around the state.

It would appear that slower customer traffic has been a factor, in addition to giving retail employees another rare holiday.

Aldi stores are closed on Easter Sunday — as well as Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. There are 60 Aldi stores in NJ as of March 2024.

Under company policy, Aldi stores also open for “limited hours” on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Target

There were over 50 Target stores in NJ as of Spring 2024. The chain’s physical stores would be fully closed on Easter Sunday, USA Today reported.

Target also has been closed on Thanksgiving Day, for the past several years.

There were 38 NJ Kohl’s stores as of spring 2024. Kohl's fully closes all stores on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

All Michael’s craft stores would be closed on Easter, a spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 via email.

There were 36 Michaels craft stores in NJ as of Spring 2024.

As of March 2024, there were 21 Costco warehouse stores in NJ.

Costco counts Easter Sunday among its handful of annual holidays for U.S. closures, in addition to Memorial Day, Independence Day (July 4th), Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Hobby Lobby is not just closed on Easter — the famously conservative Christian-owned craft chain closes its stores every Sunday.

NJ has 15 Hobby Lobby stores as of March 2024.

TJX owned stores (Marshall’s, HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, HomeSense, Sierra)

All owned by the same parent company, HomeGoods, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx and Sierra stores would be closed on Easter Sunday in NJ.

“We consider ourselves an Associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give Associates the time to enjoy Easter with family and friends,” a spokesperson said to NJ 101.5.

NJ has 51 Marshall's stores, 45 HomeGoods stores, 40 TJ Maxx stores, 10 Homesense stores and four Sierra stores as of Spring 2024.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods stores would be closed this Easter, a representative confirmed to NJ 101.5 via email.

There were 21 Dick’s Sporting Goods locations in NJ as of Spring 2024.



Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

The department store has long kept its doors closed on Easter — a Facebook post from 2011 reminded customers that Nordstrom Rack would not be open on the religious holiday.

As of March 2024, there were 12 locations of either Nordstrom stores or Nordstrom Racks in NJ.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Lowe's has closed stores on Easter, “to show appreciation to Lowe’s associates for their dedication to serving our customers,” a spokesperson told NJ 101.5.

During the holiday, the Lowe's website would be running an online sales event. In addition to Easter, Lowe’s stores have been closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.

NJ has 40 Lowe’s stores as of March 2024.

Sam's Club

All Sam's Club stores would remained closed for Easter. NJ has eight Sam's Club locations as of Spring 2024.

And of course, two days before Easter Sunday — Good Friday has traditionally been a paid holiday off for state workers.

NJ has remained among 12 states with that designation — alongside nearby Connecticut and Delaware.

Then, there's the stores we wish could still reopen after Easter....



