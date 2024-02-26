Major NJ companies announce hundreds of layoffs this year
The new year has started out rough for some New Jerseyans, with layoff notices posted by 11 companies as of the last week in February.
At least one of the employers, Amazon's Audible, was among a number of technology companies continuing to make cuts.
Google has gone much deeper, already cutting over a thousand employees this year, so far, according to the Verge, which cited last month's earnings release from Google’s parent company, Alphabet.
At least three of the year's first layoff announcements in New Jersey involved 100 or more positions.
Last year, more than 14,000 layoffs were announced statewide under the WARN Notice Act.
