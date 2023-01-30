All NJ Harmon stores now closing as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles

🔵 All Harmon stores have begun closing down for good

🔵 New Jersey-headquartered Bed, Bath & Beyond entered 2023 in financial distress

🔵 The company is also closing another round of its flagship stores

UNION — The entire Harmon chain of stores has begun shutting down for good, as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. continues to struggle with its massive debt.

Additional closures were first announced by the Union based company on Friday.

The remaining 30 Harmon stores statewide had going out of business sale signs up in time for the weekend, spurring customers to stock up on beauty supplies, vitamins, sunscreen and other health and wellness items.

In addition to the Harmon chain closing, another 87 Bed Bath and Beyond flagship stores would be closed.

It was not immediately known if that would include any of the 26 Bed Bath & Beyond stores left in New Jersey, along with the remaining eight Buybuy Baby stores in state.

The latest closures came just over two weeks after the company had announced it was shutting down four stores in NJ — two Harmon and two Buybuy Baby locations.

IHarmon employees confirmed the closures with New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday.

Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson Julie Strider also confirmed the Harmon closures to Yahoo Finance, adding "As we consider all paths and strategic alternatives, we continue to work with our advisors and implement actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible."

North Jersey Harmon stores now closing

Harmon Face Values 675 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt, NJ 07072

Harmon Face Values 123 Ver Valen Street, Closter, NJ 07624

Harmon Face Values 725 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020

Harmon Face Values 370 West Pleasant View Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Harmon Face Values 145 East State Road 4, Suite #1, Paramus, NJ 07652

Harmon Face Values 700 Broadway, Suite 32, Westwood, NJ 07675

Harmon Face Values 720 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, NJ 07078

Harmon Face Values 36 Clinton Road, West Caldwell, NJ 07006

Harmon Face Values 392 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936

Harmon Face Values 977 Valley Road, Gillette, NJ 07933

Harmon Face Values 1711 State Route 10 East, Morris Plains, NJ 07950

Harmon Face Values 275 State Route 10 East, Suite 350, Succasunna, NJ 07876

Harmon Face Values 390 Route 3 West, Clifton, NJ 07013

Harmon Face Values 465 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512

Harmon Face Values 1595-1 Route 23 South, Wayne, NJ 07470

Harmon Face Values 580 Valley Road, Wayne, NJ 07470

Harmon Face Values 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin, NJ 07416

Harmon Face Values 10B Route 206 North, Newton, NJ 07860

Central Jersey Harmon stores now closing

Harmon Face Values 479 Route 70 East, Suite B, Brick, NJ 08723

Harmon Face Values 300 Route 18 East, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Harmon Face Values 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2, Iselin, NJ 08830

Harmon Face Values 2145 Highway 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733

Harmon Face Values 357 Route 9 South, Manalapan, NJ 07726

Harmon Face Values 359 Route 34 North, Matawan, NJ 07747

Harmon Face Values 2309-200 Route 66, Ocean, NJ 07712

Harmon Face Values 550 Broad Street - Route 35, Shrewsbury, NJ 07701

Harmon Face Values 335 South Avenue East, Westfield, NJ 07090

Harmon Face Values 303 Route 22 East, Green Brook, NJ 08812

Harmon Face Values 300 U.S. Highway 202, Raritan, NJ 08869

South Jersey Harmon stores now closing

Harmon Face Values 1755 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

BuyBuy Baby stores remaining in NJ

Buybuy Baby 310 Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764

Buybuy Baby 675 US Highway 1 South, Suite 1, Iselin, NJ 08830

Buybuy Baby 711 Route 28, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Buybuy Baby 530 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039

Buybuy BABY 34 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652

Buybuy Baby 545 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512

Buybuy BABY 1590 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Buybuy Baby 1745 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

