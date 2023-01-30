All NJ Harmon stores now closing as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles
🔵 All Harmon stores have begun closing down for good
🔵 New Jersey-headquartered Bed, Bath & Beyond entered 2023 in financial distress
🔵 The company is also closing another round of its flagship stores
UNION — The entire Harmon chain of stores has begun shutting down for good, as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. continues to struggle with its massive debt.
Additional closures were first announced by the Union based company on Friday.
The remaining 30 Harmon stores statewide had going out of business sale signs up in time for the weekend, spurring customers to stock up on beauty supplies, vitamins, sunscreen and other health and wellness items.
In addition to the Harmon chain closing, another 87 Bed Bath and Beyond flagship stores would be closed.
It was not immediately known if that would include any of the 26 Bed Bath & Beyond stores left in New Jersey, along with the remaining eight Buybuy Baby stores in state.
The latest closures came just over two weeks after the company had announced it was shutting down four stores in NJ — two Harmon and two Buybuy Baby locations.
IHarmon employees confirmed the closures with New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson Julie Strider also confirmed the Harmon closures to Yahoo Finance, adding "As we consider all paths and strategic alternatives, we continue to work with our advisors and implement actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible."
North Jersey Harmon stores now closing
Harmon Face Values 675 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt, NJ 07072
Harmon Face Values 123 Ver Valen Street, Closter, NJ 07624
Harmon Face Values 725 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Harmon Face Values 370 West Pleasant View Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Harmon Face Values 145 East State Road 4, Suite #1, Paramus, NJ 07652
Harmon Face Values 700 Broadway, Suite 32, Westwood, NJ 07675
Harmon Face Values 720 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, NJ 07078
Harmon Face Values 36 Clinton Road, West Caldwell, NJ 07006
Harmon Face Values 392 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936
Harmon Face Values 977 Valley Road, Gillette, NJ 07933
Harmon Face Values 1711 State Route 10 East, Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Harmon Face Values 275 State Route 10 East, Suite 350, Succasunna, NJ 07876
Harmon Face Values 390 Route 3 West, Clifton, NJ 07013
Harmon Face Values 465 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512
Harmon Face Values 1595-1 Route 23 South, Wayne, NJ 07470
Harmon Face Values 580 Valley Road, Wayne, NJ 07470
Harmon Face Values 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin, NJ 07416
Harmon Face Values 10B Route 206 North, Newton, NJ 07860
Central Jersey Harmon stores now closing
Harmon Face Values 479 Route 70 East, Suite B, Brick, NJ 08723
Harmon Face Values 300 Route 18 East, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Harmon Face Values 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2, Iselin, NJ 08830
Harmon Face Values 2145 Highway 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733
Harmon Face Values 357 Route 9 South, Manalapan, NJ 07726
Harmon Face Values 359 Route 34 North, Matawan, NJ 07747
Harmon Face Values 2309-200 Route 66, Ocean, NJ 07712
Harmon Face Values 550 Broad Street - Route 35, Shrewsbury, NJ 07701
Harmon Face Values 335 South Avenue East, Westfield, NJ 07090
Harmon Face Values 303 Route 22 East, Green Brook, NJ 08812
Harmon Face Values 300 U.S. Highway 202, Raritan, NJ 08869
South Jersey Harmon stores now closing
Harmon Face Values 1755 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096
BuyBuy Baby stores remaining in NJ
Buybuy Baby 310 Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764
Buybuy Baby 675 US Highway 1 South, Suite 1, Iselin, NJ 08830
Buybuy Baby 711 Route 28, Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Buybuy Baby 530 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039
Buybuy BABY 34 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652
Buybuy Baby 545 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512
Buybuy BABY 1590 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
Buybuy Baby 1745 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.
