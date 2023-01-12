Bed Bath & Beyond closes more Harmon, Buybuy Baby stores in NJ

New Jersey-headquartered Bed, Bath & Beyond entered 2023 in financial distress

Three NJ stores under their main banner were slated for closure last year

More NJ stores under the company's other brands are also closing

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — After a dismal end to 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of store closures, including a combined four Buybuy Baby and Harmon stores in New Jersey.

The company headquartered in Union County had a total of 762 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada as of Nov. 26.

They also had 137 Buybuy Baby stores and 50 stores that were Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.

During the fiscal 2022 third quarter, the company closed six stores, while running liquidation sales at Bed Bath & Beyond sites in Manalapan, Flanders and Paramus.

Those three locations remained on Tuesday’s updated list of closures, along with the addition of two Harmon stores in Rockaway and Parsippany and two Buybuy Baby stores in Princeton and Rockaway.

The announcement left New Jersey with 30 Harmon stores, 26 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and eight Buybuy Baby stores.

"We want our customers to know that we hear them and are charging ahead every day to meet their needs,” Sue Gove, President & CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said in a written release on Tuesday.

“Our entire organization is laser-focused on maximizing the value of our company by reconnecting with our customers and positioning Bed Bath & Beyond, Buybuy Baby, and Harmon for long-term success."

The company previously sold off its Christmas Tree Shop brand in 2020 to Handil Holdings.

These seven stores owned by Bed Bath & Beyond were closed in NJ as of Thursday, as confirmed by the company:

● Bed Bath & Beyond, 34 E Ridgewood Ave., Paramus

● Bed Bath & Beyond, 30 International Drive, Suite 1, Flanders

● Bed Bath & Beyond, 13 Route 9 South, Manalapan

● Buybuy Baby, 601 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton

● Buybuy Baby, 327 Mount Hope Ave. Suite 1003, Rockaway

● Harmon, 399 Route 46 West, Rockaway

● Harmon, 3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C, Parsippany

When asked whether employees would be given a chance to transfer to remaining locations, a spokesperson said workers could be offered positions at other stores or other benefits.

The following Harmon Face Values and Buybuy Baby stores were open in 2023:

Bergen County

Harmon Face Values

675 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt, NJ 07072

Phone: 201-804-2738

Harmon Face Values

123 Ver Valen Street, Closter, NJ 07624

Phone: 201-750-9920

Harmon Face Values

725 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020

Phone: 201-941-3147

Harmon Face Values

370 West Pleasant View Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Phone: 201-646-0226

Harmon Face Values

145 East State Road 4, Suite #1, Paramus, NJ 07652

Phone: 201-368-7715

buybuy BABY

34 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652

Phone: 201-689-6271

Harmon Face Values

700 Broadway, Suite 32, Westwood, NJ 07675

Phone: 201-722-2950

Camden County

buybuy BABY

1590 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Phone: 856-354-5162

Essex County

Buybuy Baby

530 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039

Phone: 973-422-0431

Harmon Face Values

720 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, NJ 07078

Phone: 973-921-9250

Harmon Face Values

36 Clinton Road, West Caldwell, NJ 07006

Phone: 973-226-6522

Gloucester County

Harmon Face Values

1755 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

Phone: 856-401-7990

Buybuy Baby

1745 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

Phone: 856-228-2498

Middlesex County

Harmon Face Values

300 Route 18 East, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Phone: 732-613-3129

Harmon Face Values

675 Route 1 South, Suite 2, Iselin, NJ 08830

Phone: 732-404-1370

Buybuy Baby

675 US Highway 1 South, Suite 1, Iselin, NJ 08830

Phone: 732-874-6074

Monmouth County

Harmon Face Values

2145 Highway 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733

Phone: 732-264-6220

Harmon Face Values

357 Route 9 South, Manalapan, NJ 07726

Phone: 732-972-0663

Harmon Face Values

359 Route 34 North, Matawan, NJ 07747

Phone: 732-583-0233

Harmon Face Values

2309-200 Route 66, Ocean, NJ 07712

Phone: 732-493-4551

Harmon Face Values

550 Broad Street - Route 35, Shrewsbury, NJ 07701

Phone: 732-842-1550

Buybuy Baby

310 Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764

Phone: 732-542-1953

Morris County

Harmon Face Values

392 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936

Phone: 973-386-1066

Harmon Face Values

977 Valley Road, Gillette, NJ 07933

Phone: 908-991-4364

Harmon Face Values

1711 State Route 10 East, Morris Plains, NJ 07950

Phone: 973-292-6340

Harmon Face Values

275 State Route 10 East, Suite 350, Succasunna, NJ 07876

Phone: 862-284-3026

Ocean County

Harmon Face Values

479 Route 70 East, Suite B, Brick, NJ 08723

Phone: 732-451-9730

Passaic County

Harmon Face Values

390 Route 3 West, Clifton, NJ 07013

Phone: 973-591-9923

Harmon Face Values

465 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512

Phone: 973-256-6010

Buybuy Baby

545 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512

Phone: 973-826-1010

Harmon Face Values

1595-1 Route 23 South, Wayne, NJ 07470

Phone: 973-633-1553

Harmon Face Values

580 Valley Road, Wayne, NJ 07470

Phone: 973-628-7337

Somerset County

Buybuy Baby

711 Route 28, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Phone: 908-725-1501

Harmon Face Values

303 Route 22 East, Green Brook, NJ 08812

Phone: 732-424-0731

Harmon Face Values

300 U.S. Highway 202, Raritan, NJ 08869

Phone: 908-685-9838

Sussex County

Harmon Face Values

100 D Route 23 North, Franklin, NJ 07416

Phone: 973-823-8477

Harmon Face Values

10B Route 206 North, Newton, NJ 07860

Phone: 973-383-4090

Union County

Harmon Face Values

335 South Avenue East, Westfield, NJ 07090

Phone: 908-233-5051

