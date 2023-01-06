Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022.
Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
Gove said on Thursday while they had a "clear vision for the future of the company” and were considering such options as restructuring or refinancing its debt or obtaining relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
However, she added “These measures may not be successful.”
There were 29 Bed, Bath and Beyond stores still listed in New Jersey on the company’s website as of Friday.
Among them were three locations that were part of the company’s 150 store closings announced in August — Manalapan, Flanders and one in Paramus (East Ridgewood Avenue site), as previously reported by Asbury Park Press.
The following Bed Bath & Beyond locations remain on the company’s website:
Atlantic County
190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, 08330
(609) 407-9961
Bergen County
52 Anthony Blvd, Lincoln Park, 07028
(201) 696-4480
300 Ikea Drive, Paramus, 07652
(201) 291-2440
(ACTIVE CLOSING)
34 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, 07652
(201) 444-8880
225 Interstate Shopping Center, Ramsey, 07446
(201) 825-7399
Burlington County
740 Route 73 South, Marlton, 08053
(856) 988-8588
8 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel, 08054
(856) 222-9556
Cape May County
3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, 08242
(609) 463-6747
Camden County
2130 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, 08002
(856) 910-2820
Gloucester County
1755 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, 08096
(856) 228-1256
Hunterdon County
276 Route 202/31 N, Flemington, 08822
(908) 788-0611
Mercer County
160 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton, 08691
(609) 581-1420
Middlesex County
675 US Highway 1 South, Suite 5, Iselin, 08830
(732) 874-6078
871 Route 1 South, North Brunswick, 08902
(732) 296-0291
Monmouth County
1121 Route 34, Aberdeen, 07747
(732) 335-5720
92 Route 36, Eatontown, 07724
(732) 460-9800
(ACTIVE CLOSING)
13 Route 9 South, Manalapan, 07726
(732) 761-8563
1115 Route 35, Middletown, 07748
(732) 865-9735
Morris County
180 Route 10 West, East Hanover, 07936
(973) 884-4287
(ACTIVE CLOSING)
30 International Drive, Flanders, 07836
(973) 426-9299
1160 Route 23 North, Kinnelon, 07405
(973) 248-1521
Ocean County
51 Chambersbridge Road, Brick, 08723
(732) 262-1511
205 Route 72 West, Manahawkin, 08050
(609) 489-0801
Passaic County
404 State Route 3 West, Clifton, 07014
(973) 472-2205
545 Route 46, Totowa, 07512
(973) 812-9650
Somerset County
155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater, 08807
(732) 356-1456
Union County
651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth, 07201
(908) 352-3859
715 Morris Turnpike, Springfield, 07081
(973) 379-4203
1511 U.S. Highway 22, Watchung, 07069
(908) 822-1800
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
