Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022.

Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.

Gove said on Thursday while they had a "clear vision for the future of the company” and were considering such options as restructuring or refinancing its debt or obtaining relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

However, she added “These measures may not be successful.”

There were 29 Bed, Bath and Beyond stores still listed in New Jersey on the company’s website as of Friday.

Among them were three locations that were part of the company’s 150 store closings announced in August — Manalapan, Flanders and one in Paramus (East Ridgewood Avenue site), as previously reported by Asbury Park Press.

The following Bed Bath & Beyond locations remain on the company’s website:

Atlantic County

190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, 08330

(609) 407-9961

Bergen County

52 Anthony Blvd, Lincoln Park, 07028

(201) 696-4480

300 Ikea Drive, Paramus, 07652

(201) 291-2440

(ACTIVE CLOSING)

34 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, 07652

(201) 444-8880

225 Interstate Shopping Center, Ramsey, 07446

(201) 825-7399

Burlington County

740 Route 73 South, Marlton, 08053

(856) 988-8588

8 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel, 08054

(856) 222-9556

Cape May County

3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, 08242

(609) 463-6747

Camden County

2130 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, 08002

(856) 910-2820

Gloucester County

1755 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, 08096

(856) 228-1256

Hunterdon County

276 Route 202/31 N, Flemington, 08822

(908) 788-0611

Mercer County

160 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton, 08691

(609) 581-1420

Middlesex County

675 US Highway 1 South, Suite 5, Iselin, 08830

(732) 874-6078

871 Route 1 South, North Brunswick, 08902

(732) 296-0291

Monmouth County

1121 Route 34, Aberdeen, 07747

(732) 335-5720

92 Route 36, Eatontown, 07724

(732) 460-9800

(ACTIVE CLOSING)

13 Route 9 South, Manalapan, 07726

(732) 761-8563

1115 Route 35, Middletown, 07748

(732) 865-9735

Morris County

180 Route 10 West, East Hanover, 07936

(973) 884-4287

(ACTIVE CLOSING)

30 International Drive, Flanders, 07836

(973) 426-9299

1160 Route 23 North, Kinnelon, 07405

(973) 248-1521

Ocean County

51 Chambersbridge Road, Brick, 08723

(732) 262-1511

205 Route 72 West, Manahawkin, 08050

(609) 489-0801

Passaic County

404 State Route 3 West, Clifton, 07014

(973) 472-2205

545 Route 46, Totowa, 07512

(973) 812-9650

Somerset County

155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater, 08807

(732) 356-1456

Union County

651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth, 07201

(908) 352-3859

715 Morris Turnpike, Springfield, 07081

(973) 379-4203

1511 U.S. Highway 22, Watchung, 07069

(908) 822-1800

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

