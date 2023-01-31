Not just Harmon! Bed Bath & Beyond closes 6 more NJ stores

🔹Bed Bath & Beyond will close 6 more flagship stores in NJ, beyond the Harmon chain

🔹The Union-based company has been struggling with massive debt since 2022

🔹As of January, NJ still has 8 BuyBuy Baby stores

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Just days after announcing the closure of all Harmon stores, Bed Bath & Beyond has shared which of its flagship stores would also be shutdown — including six in New Jersey.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bridgewater, Flemington, Kinnelon, Matawan, Mays Landing and Mount Laurel were among the latest round of closures.

🔹 155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater, 08807

🔹 276 Route 202/31 N, Flemington, 08822

🔹 1160 Route 23 North, Kinnelon, 07405

🔹 1121 Route 34, Matawan (Aberdeen), 07747

🔹 190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, 08330

🔹 8 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel, 08054

Bed Bath Beyond in Manalapan NJ stores open closing (2019 via Google Maps) Bed Bath Beyond in Manalapan NJ (2019 via Google Maps) loading...

The Union Township-based company has been struggling with massive debt after a dismal end to 2022, which previously led to the more recent closure of stores in Manalapan, Flanders and Paramus.

Following the latest cuts, New Jersey was left with the following 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and eight Buybuy Baby stores.

Bed Bath Beyond owned store Harmon in Totowa NJ (Google Maps) buybuy BABY store next to Bed Bath Beyond in Totowa, NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Central Jersey Bed, Bath & Beyond stores remaining in January 2023

🔹 92 Route 36, Eatontown, 07724

🔹 1115 Route 35, Middletown, 07748

🔹 51 Chambersbridge Road, Brick, 08723

🔹 205 Route 72 West, Manahawkin, 08050

🔹 160 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton, 08691

🔹 675 US Highway 1 South, Suite 5, Iselin, 08830

🔹 871 Route 1 South, North Brunswick, 08902

🔹 651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth, 07201

🔹 715 Morris Turnpike, Springfield, 07081

🔹 1511 U.S. Highway 22, Watchung, 07069

North Jersey Bed, Bath & Beyond stores remaining in January 2023

🔹 52 Anthony Blvd, Lincoln Park, 07028

🔹 300 Ikea Drive, Paramus, 07652

🔹 225 Interstate Shopping Center, Ramsey, 07446

🔹 180 Route 10 West, East Hanover, 07936

🔹 404 State Route 3 West, Clifton, 07014

🔹 545 Route 46, Totowa, 07512

Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon, buybuy BABY stores open closing NJ in Deptford (Google Maps) Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon, buybuy BABY stores in Deptford (Google Maps) loading...

South Jersey Bed, Bath & Beyond stores remaining in January 2023

🔹 740 Route 73 South, Marlton, 08053

🔹 3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, 08242

🔹 2130 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, 08002

🔹 1755 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, 08096

BuyBuy Baby stores remaining in NJ

🔹 Buybuy Baby 310 Route 36, West Long Branch, 07764

🔹 Buybuy Baby 675 US Highway 1 South, Suite 1, Iselin, 08830

🔹 Buybuy Baby 711 Route 28, Bridgewater, 08807

🔹 Buybuy Baby 530 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, 07039

🔹 Buybuy BABY 34 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, 07652

🔹 Buybuy Baby 545 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512

🔹 Buybuy BABY 1590 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, 08034

🔹 Buybuy Baby 1745 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

Big companies that survived, and thrived, after bankruptcy There have been some big name brands that declared bankruptcy and built back, stronger — some with New Jersey ties.

From an automaker to theme park company and mall food court staple, here’s at least six successful restructuring stories.

