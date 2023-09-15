🔶 3 NJ gas stations robbed at gunpoint on same day

🔶 All victims were along the Parkway

🔶 NJ man arrested, other suspects still sought

A Newark man has been accused in a trio of armed gas station robberies, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced on Friday.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Joseph Young was arrested in connection with the three heists on Sept. 5.

He was apprehended following a car chase in Newark, Daniel said.

The day after Labor Day, State Police and Union police received reports of three robberies within 30 minutes of each other, along the Garden State Parkway.

(UCPO via Facebook) Union County Prosecutor's Office (UCPO via Facebook) loading...

In each robbery, multiple suspects arrived at the station in a stolen vehicle and held victims at gunpoint, demanding money and other items, according to police.

During two of the robberies, victims were assaulted.

A joint investigation by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Union Police Department and the State Police, with help from Summit police, identified Young as a suspect.

Young is charged with four counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts each of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

He also faced one count each of eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, receiving a motor vehicle and terroristic threats, according to prosecutors.

Colonia Service Areas on the northbound and southbound sides of the Garden State Parkway August robberies: Colonia Service Areas on the northbound and southbound sides of the Garden State Parkway (Canva) loading...

🔶 4 armed robberies at Parkway service areas in August

The Sept. 5th robberies came weeks after four armed robberies at two Garden State Parkway service areas in Middlesex County.

In those heists, State Police previously said four robbers in a black Mercedes-Benz robbed the Shell and Exxon gas stations at the Colonia North Service Area in Woodbridge.

Moments later, what appeared to be the same car pulled up at the two gas stations at the Colonia South Service Area and again demanded cash.

(UCPO via Facebook) (UCPO via Facebook) loading...

🔶 Active investigation into armed robberies along Parkway

Anyone with information on the active investigation was asked to contact Detective William Young of the Union Police Department at 908-851-5037 or Detective Robert Aranda of the State Police at 732-441-4500 x 3432.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Union County Crime Stoppers by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online.

On Friday, Young was in the Essex County jail, pending further court proceedings.

Young was previously in custody in July 2021, according to Union County jail records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb.