Parkway service areas robbed within minutes of each other, police say

🚨 Gas stations at the Colonia North and South Service Areas on the Parkway were robbed at gunpoint

🚨 Four robbers demanded cash, according to officials

🚨 A family was also robbed in the parking lot, according to The Lakewood Scoop

WOODBRIDGE — A family was robbed at gunpoint in one of four armed robberies at two Garden State Parkway service areas early Friday morning.

State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said four robbers arrived at the Colonia North Service Area in Woodbridge in a black Mercedes-Benz around 12:45 a.m. and robbed the Shell and Exxon gas stations. Moments later, the same vehicle pulled up at the same brand gas stations at the Colonia South Service Area, and again demanded cash.

Curry did not say how much cash the robbers got away with or who at the gas stations was robbed.

Colonia Service Areas on the northbound and southbound sides of the Garden State Parkway Colonia Service Areas on the northbound and southbound sides of the Garden State Parkway (Canva) loading...

Families robbed at gunpoint

The Lakewood Scoop reported three Lakewood residents were also robbed while helping a couple change a flat tire at the northbound service area. One of the residents told the Scoop two masked men demanded their wallets and money. A 13-year-old and 17-year-old both ran into the gas station.

The robbers also went through the pockets of the adults before leaving, according to the report.

Curry said the robberies remain under investigation.

The Colonia Service Areas are both privately owned and not operated by the Turnpike Authority.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.